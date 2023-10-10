5 detained by CBI in multi-crore scam, including 2 former govt officials

Five people were detained by the CBI on Monday in connection with the embezzlement of Rs 31.50 crore in monies belonging to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) that were deposited with the bank, including a retired official of the RLDA and a retired Bank of Baroda manager.

Former RLDA manager Vivek Kumar, former Bank of Baroda branch manager Jaswant Rai, and three private individuals Gopal Thakur, Hitesh Karelia, and Nilesh Bhatt are among those detained.

The people who had been detained were brought before a court after their arrest, and the judge remanded them to judicial detention. The RLDA had filed a complaint with the CBI, stating that unidentified individuals had caused it to lose Rs 31.50 crore.

‘It was alleged that the RLDA had initially invested an amount of Rs 35 crore (approx) for one year in the form of fixed deposit (FD) at Bank of Baroda, Vishwas Nagar branch, Shahdra, Delhi and thereafter the maturity proceeds were supposed to be re-invested, for a period of three months,’ a CBI spokesperson said.

He claimed that only Rs 3.50 crore had been invested by the bank, and that the rest Rs 31.50 crore had been illegally transferred to several shell firms with the help of bank officials, RLDA officials, and private citizens. The money was taken via forging letters and advisory that appeared to have been sent by RLDA representatives.