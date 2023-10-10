Actor Aftab Shivdasani becomes victim of KYC fraud, losing Rs 1.50 lakh

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani fell victim to a cyber fraud incident, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.50 lakh. The fraudulent activity occurred when he received a text message requesting him to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) information linked to a prominent private sector bank. The Bandra police station official reported that this incident transpired on a Sunday, with a corresponding case registered the following day.

The actor received a message from an unfamiliar mobile number, instructing him to update his KYC details associated with the bank. The message warned that failure to comply would lead to the suspension of his account. Shivdasani, following the instructions provided, clicked on the link mentioned in the message. To his dismay, he promptly received a notification that a sum of Rs 1,49,999 had been debited from his account.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, Shivdasani contacted the bank’s branch manager on the subsequent Monday. Following the manager’s guidance, he filed a police complaint. Consequently, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The investigation into this fraudulent incident is ongoing.

Aftab Shivdasani is renowned for his roles in various Bollywood films, including “Mast,” “Masti,” and “Hungama.”