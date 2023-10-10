Airline suspensions follow Hamas attack, leading to intense conflict in Israel

Major airlines have suspended their flight services to and from Israel after the nation declared war following a significant attack by Hamas. Israel conducted a series of strikes, targeting over 1,000 sites in Gaza, while Palestinian militants continued launching rockets, causing air raid sirens to sound in cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. A video circulating online showed a plume of smoke near a terminal at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport.

The impact on air travel was substantial, with numerous incoming and outgoing flights at Ben Gurion either canceled or delayed. El Al, Israel’s national airline, was among the carriers affected, along with regional airlines like Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines and Greece’s Blue Bird Airways. In response to the heightened tensions, American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines suspended their services to Tel Aviv, with the U.S. State Department issuing travel advisories citing terrorism risks.

United Airlines allowed a couple of scheduled flights out of Tel Aviv but stated that its Tel Aviv services would remain suspended until the situation improved. Delta Air Lines, on the other hand, canceled its Tel Aviv flights through October 31, with plans to adjust its schedule based on the evolving circumstances. Airlines in Europe and Asia also temporarily halted flights due to the hostilities, providing passengers with refunds and waiving rebooking fees. For instance, Air France announced the suspension of services to Tel Aviv until further notice after consultation with French and Israeli authorities.