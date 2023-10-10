Amartya Sen’s daughter refutes death rumors, saying her father is ‘totally fine’

The news of Amartya Sen, a Nobel Prize-winning economist, passing away has been refuted by Nandana Deb Sen.

Taking to X (formerly X), Nandana said, ‘Friends, thanks for your concern but it’s fake news: Baba is totally fine. We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge—his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book—busy as ever!’

The veteran economist’s 89-year-old death was widely reported in the media, prompting his daughter, Nandana, to explain that her father is ‘totally fine’ on X.

Amartya Sen, who was born in 1933 in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, was the first Indian economist to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics. He is also well renowned for writing many novels.