Angelina Jolie to be next seen as famed diva Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain‘s upcoming biopic Maria

Angelina Jolie is set to portray the renowned diva Maria Callas in an upcoming biopic helmed by Pablo Larrain. The film is poised to narrate the captivating and tragic tale of the world’s preeminent opera singer, preserving the essence of her life, particularly her final days in 1970s Paris.

The production for this biopic will kick off in Paris and traverse various locations, including Greece, Budapest, and Milan, spanning a duration of eight weeks. The ensemble cast features accomplished actors such as Pierfrancesco Favino (known for “Adagio” and “The Hummingbird”), Alba Rohrwacher (“La Chimera” and “Hungry Hearts”), Haluk Bilginer (“Winter Sleep”), Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog” and “Elvis”), and Valeria Golino (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “Caos Calmo”).

The screenplay has been skillfully crafted by Steven Knight, with notable producers including Juan de Dios Larraín representing Fabula, Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film, and Lorenzo Mieli from The Apartment, a Fremantle Company.

Director Pablo Larrain expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas’s remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation.”

Notably, the costumes worn by Angelina Jolie in the film are based on the authentic garments once adorned by Maria Callas herself, adding an authentic touch to the portrayal of this iconic figure.