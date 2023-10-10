Approximately 1,500 Hamas militants’ bodies discovered in Israel as the border stabilizes

Israel’s military has reported the discovery of approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants within Israeli territory, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict. This revelation comes as Israel claimed to have largely secured its southern regions and restored full control over the border after four days of intense fighting that began with an unexpected surprise attack.

According to spokesperson Richard Hecht, no Hamas fighters have entered Israel since the previous night, although the possibility of further infiltrations remains. The conflict has taken a heavy toll on both sides, with Israel reporting around 900 soldiers and civilians killed, while Palestinian authorities have reported approximately 700 deaths in Gaza and the West Bank.

The war has caused extensive destruction, with Israeli airstrikes targeting downtown Gaza City, home to Hamas’ government centers. This escalation has already resulted in a high death toll, with at least 1,600 lives lost. In addition to the military confrontations, the conflict has introduced a grim new dimension, with Hamas pledging to kill captured Israelis in response to Israeli strikes that target civilians without warning. This situation has further complicated the ongoing crisis, as Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are reportedly holding over 150 soldiers and civilians seized from inside Israel, which caught the Israeli military and intelligence apparatus off guard during the initial attack.