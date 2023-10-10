Belgian football star Eden Hazard announces retirement from professional football

In a surprising turn of events, Belgian football sensation Eden Hazard announced his retirement from the world of professional football at the age of 32 on Tuesday, October 10th. Hazard, previously a prominent winger for Chelsea, found himself without a club after Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid released him at the conclusion of the previous season, rendering him a free agent for some time.

This retirement marks the conclusion of a career that, in many respects, had the potential to become legendary but was thwarted by a series of injuries and an unsuccessful stint with Los Blancos.

In his announcement, Hazard expressed, “You must heed your inner voice and know when it’s time to call it quits. After 16 years and over 700 matches played, I have chosen to conclude my journey as a professional footballer.”

Notably, Hazard had previously retired from international football after Belgium’s disappointing performance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On that occasion, he conveyed the news through his official Instagram account, stating, “A new chapter begins today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for the joy we’ve shared since 2008. I have decided to step down from my international career. The next generation is ready. I will miss you… #WeAreOneTogether,” accompanying his post.

Hazard had been a part of Belgium’s golden generation, which reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia but ultimately fell short of capturing the coveted trophy. The Qatar World Cup represented another opportunity for advancement, but Hazard’s inconsistent form meant that Belgium appeared a mere shadow of its former self on the global stage.