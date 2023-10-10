Beloved Malayali Star Samuel Robinson Makes Bollywood Debut

Samuel Abiola Robinson, renowned for his role as a refugee-turned-footballer in the 2018 film ‘Sudani from Nigeria,’ has navigated a challenging path in the Indian film industry. He faced controversies and personal struggles while adapting to a new country and industry. In a candid conversation, Samuel shared insights into his journey, his Hindi debut film ‘Dilli Dark,’ and the complexities of life as an African immigrant in India.

‘Dilli Dark’ explores the theme of being an outsider in India and the impact of skin color on opportunities. Samuel’s character, Mike, is a young African immigrant chasing his dreams in Delhi. The film, a comedy-drama, sheds light on Mike’s experiences and challenges. Director Dibakar Das Roy, impressed by Samuel’s previous work, approached him for the project. ‘Dilli Dark’ will also be featured at the Tallinn Black Nights film festival in Estonia.

Living in India, Samuel has encountered both warmth and racism. He acknowledges that while there are kind-hearted individuals, discrimination based on skin color persists. He believes that education can play a crucial role in combating racism, emphasizing that it’s not limited to just one group of people; even South Indians can feel unwelcome in certain parts of northern India.

Regarding the language barrier, Samuel embraced the opportunity to learn Hindi for the film. He enjoys learning new languages and cultures, and his character primarily speaks English in the film. Plans are in place to dub and release the film in Malayalam and Tamil as well.

After ‘Sudani,’ Samuel expressed dissatisfaction with the roles offered to him and decided to wait for quality projects. The pandemic delayed ‘Dilli Dark,’ but he also accepted a Tamil film with notable stars. His busy schedule included shoots, travel, and life with his girlfriend in Delhi.

Samuel’s strength comes from his faith and personal growth since 2018. He sees himself as a different person today and takes pride in working on projects with impactful social messages. He looks forward to evolving as both a man and an actor.

As for his future in Malayalam cinema, Samuel remains open to opportunities. He has a deep appreciation for Kerala and the industry’s ability to create beautiful films, considering it his second home.