British filmmaker Terence Davies dies at the age of 77

British filmmaker Terence Davies, renowned for his evocative movies inspired by his upbringing in postwar Liverpool, has passed away at the age of 77.

Davies’ manager, John Taylor, confirmed that the director died peacefully at his home in his sleep on Saturday after a brief illness.

Born into a large working-class Roman Catholic family in Liverpool, Davies held various jobs, including working as a shipping office clerk and a bookkeeper in an accountancy firm. He later enrolled in a drama school in Coventry and subsequently attended the National Film School.

After creating several short films, Davies made his feature directorial debut in 1988 with “Distant Voices, Still Lives.” This dreamlike and at times nightmarish film depicted his childhood marked by poverty and violence, enriched by music and the enchantment of movies. The film received the Cannes International Critics Prize in 1988 and was ranked as the ninth-best film of the past 25 years by British film critics in 2002.

In 1992, Davies followed up with another autobiographical film, “The Long Day Closes,” returning to Liverpool for a 2008 documentary titled “Of Time and the City.”

Michael Koresky, who authored a book about Davies, praised his autobiographical films as “melancholy, occasionally harrowing, and indescribably beautiful,” hailing them as two of the greatest works in cinema.

These films opened the door to larger budgets and more mainstream productions, all characterized by Davies’ unique lyrical style and often set in the 19th or early 20th centuries.

Davies’ 1995 film “The Neon Bible” adapted a John Kennedy Toole novel and was set in the American Deep South. “The House of Mirth,” released in 2000, featured Gillian Anderson in an adaptation of Edith Wharton’s classic novel and won Best British Film at the 2001 British Academy Film Awards.

In 2011, “The Deep Blue Sea” starred Rachel Weisz as a woman torn between her dependable husband and her feckless lover. “Sunset Song” in 2015 celebrated rural Scotland with Agyness Deyn in the lead, while “A Quiet Passion” in 2016 portrayed the life of poet Emily Dickinson, played by Cynthia Nixon.

Davies’ final film, “Benediction,” explored the life of World War I soldier and poet Siegfried Sassoon, featuring Jack Lowden, Peter Capaldi, and the late Julian Sands.