Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated in Kerala for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,920, up by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5365, up by Rs 30. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures has gained by over Rs 860 in two sessions and is at two week’s high. The futures were trading at Rs 57,728 per 10 gram, up by Rs 156, or 0.27%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 68,995 per kg, lower by Rs 99 or 0.14%.

On Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,876.90 per troy ounce on Tuesday, up by $11.90 or 0.64% while silver futures were at $21.970, higher by $0.460 or 1.210%. Price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,864.39 per ounce. Among other metals, spot silver gained 0.2% to $21.94 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $889.53 and palladium climbed 1.3% to $1,154.34.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.5% to 861.81 metric tonne on Monday.