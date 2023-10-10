Cricket to Make Olympic Debut in 2028 Los Angeles Games

Reports on Monday suggest that the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are pushing to include cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash, as well as baseball and softball in their Games program. These recommendations are pending final approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with a session scheduled in Mumbai later this month. The Los Angeles Times hints at a likely approval, although there has been no immediate response from the IOC.

The LA28 organizers are expected to publicly announce their recommendations soon, as reported by the Guardian. Among these proposed sports, three have never made it to an Olympic program before. Flag football, a popular choice for the US-based Games given the massive popularity of the National Football League (NFL), along with squash and lacrosse, would be making their Olympic debut if the approvals go through.

Cricket, a sport with a massive global following, would return to the Olympics after its single appearance in the 1900 Games. This decision comes following the tremendous success of women’s cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. However, the International Cricket Council has yet to comment on these developments.

Baseball has been part of several previous Games, including its re-addition to the Tokyo program after being omitted in 2012 and 2016. Regrettably, it will not be part of the Paris Games. Softball, a sport contested by female athletes, has been featured in five previous Summer Games but was also left off the Paris agenda. The future of these sports in the Olympics awaits the IOC’s final decision.