Dubai Global Village introduces new discount offer for visitors

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has announced a 10% discount on entry tickets purchased via its app or website. The popular tourist attraction has two types of tickets for season 28: ‘Value’, which is valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays) ; and ‘Any Day’ tickets that can be used on any day of the week, including weekends and public holidays. Entry ticket prices start at Dh22.50.

The 28th season of Global village will begin on October 18. The new season will feature 400 performers from around the globe and host over 40,000 shows. Fireworks will light up the skies every Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Global Village has welcomed more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.