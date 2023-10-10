ED conducts money-laundering investigation involving AAP’s Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi on Tuesday as part of a money-laundering investigation. This 49-year-old legislator represents the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly. The ED’s search is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, covering approximately three premises.

The ED’s action stems from ongoing investigations related to allegations of corruption and irregularities within the Delhi Waqf Board. Both the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have filed FIRs against Amanatullah Khan in connection with these issues. The ACB’s case pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board, accusing Khan of illegal appointments and misusing his position as the board’s chairman.

The ACB also alleged that Khan illegally rented out several properties of the Delhi Waqf Board and misappropriated funds meant for the board, which included grants in aid from the Delhi government. Amanatullah Khan had been arrested by the Delhi ACB in September 2022, and this ED search is a part of the ongoing investigation into these allegations of corruption and financial impropriety.