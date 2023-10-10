Five Palestinian journalists killed, two photographers missing in Israel-Hamas conflict

Early on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City resulted in the tragic deaths of two Palestinian journalists, identified as editor Saeed Al-Taweel and photographer Mohammed Sobih, as reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa. The airstrike occurred in close proximity to an area that houses several media offices. This incident follows the recent loss of three Palestinian journalists, who were reportedly shot and killed while covering events in Gaza. Among them were photographer Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi and reporter Mohammad Jarghoun, identified by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Freelance reporter Mohammad El-Salhi was also confirmed to have been shot dead in the central Gaza Strip. These journalists played essential roles in Palestinian media outlets, such as Ain Media and Smart Media.

Ibrahim Qanan, a correspondent for Al-Ghad channel, suffered injuries from shrapnel in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip. Additionally, two Palestinian photographers, Nidal Al-Wahidi from the Al-Najah channel and Haitham Abdelwahid from the Ain Media agency, have been reported as missing since Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu declared on Monday that Israel’s extensive offensive against Hamas in Gaza had just begun. The hostilities have resulted in a significant loss of life on both sides, with around 900 casualties in Israel and over 680 in Gaza. This latest conflict, like previous ones, has its roots in tensions surrounding the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a holy site in Jerusalem, making the situation increasingly volatile.