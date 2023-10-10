Friends claim TN PG doctor who died by suicide worked 20 hours a day

Dr. Sugirtha Sivakumar, a second-year postgraduate resident at Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical Science in Kulasekharam, who tragically took her own life last Friday, cited harassment by the Head of the Department (HoD) of Anesthesiology in her purported suicide note.

A suicide note was discovered in her room, where she detailed the sexual harassment, physical abuse, and mental torment she allegedly endured at the hands of her HoD. The note also mentioned the involvement of two other PG doctors in this distressing incident. She named Dr. Paramasivan as the accused of sexual harassment and physical and mental abuse, Dr. Harish for senior toxicity and mental abuse, and Dr. Preethi for senior toxicity.

In her note, Dr. Sugirtha left a poignant message: “DEPRESSED PEOPLE CAN ALSO BE SEEN HAPPY. BE KIND. DON’T JUDGE. BE THERE FOR THEM.” This heartbreaking incident has shed light on the importance of understanding and supporting individuals dealing with depression and mental health challenges.