Government permits local bodies to allocate 3.6 crore for CPM-run cooperative hospital.

The CPM-led LDF government has once again supported a party-controlled cooperative hospital. This time, Nileshwar-based Thejaswini Cooperative Hospital and Medical Research Centre have been granted permission to raise up to Rs 3.6 crore from 22 local bodies in Hosdurg and Vellarikkundu taluks.

The government order, issued in May 2022, came to light when the chairperson of the CPM-controlled Nileshwar municipal council, T V Shantha, included a request for Rs 1 crore from the hospital in the council meeting’s agenda.

Opposition councillors from the Congress and IUML expressed their opposition to allocating funds to the hospital. They argued that taxpayer money should go to government hospitals rather than cooperative or private ones. Congress councillor E Shajeer stated, “We are against giving money to a cooperative hospital because, one, we don’t have money, and two, taxpayers’ money should go to government hospitals, not cooperative or private hospitals.”

This is the second such order issued by the LDF government, endorsing the rate card set by the hospital management. In April 2022, the Department of Local Self Government permitted all 48 local bodies in Kasaragod district to collectively donate up to Rs 24.5 crore to the CPM-controlled Kanhangad Cooperative Hospital in Kanhangad.

The order faced legal challenges, with BJP state secretary K Shreekanth challenging it in the High Court of Kerala. However, the court dismissed the PIL, and the donations proceeded.

The government order for Thejaswini Cooperative Hospital differs slightly, as it restricts donor local bodies to Hosdurg and Vellarikkundu taluks. Additionally, it involves local bodies becoming shareholders in exchange for their “investment” rather than a simple donation.

K P Satheesh Chandran, the chairman of the cooperative hospital, explained that the funds are needed not only for a new building but also for ongoing projects. He had requested local bodies in Hosdurg and Vellarikkundu taluks to buy shares in the hospital, and the government endorsed this approach in May 2022.

If all 24 local bodies contribute as per the government order, Thejaswini Hospital could raise Rs 3.6 crore. However, it’s unlikely that UDF-controlled local bodies will participate, leaving a significant burden on LDF-controlled ones.

Nileshwar, one of the contributing municipalities, faces financial challenges due to high loan repayments and expenses exceeding its “own fund.” Other projects, like a bus stand-cum-shopping complex, are heavily borrowed. The decision on investing in the hospital will be discussed in the council meeting.

While the initial request was for Rs 1 crore, it’s possible that the council may opt to provide a smaller amount, possibly around Rs 10 lakh, according to LDF leaders in the municipality.