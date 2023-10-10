Gulf country announces temporary road closure

Doha: The main road of Lusail Boulevard will be closed for traffic from Wednesday, October 11, until the weekend, October 14. This was announced by Lusail City on its official Instagram page. The road is closed for the preparation for events as part of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS).

The Lusail Boulevard will turn into an urban playground from 5pm to 10pm on October 12 to 14 as part of the GIMS Qatar 2023.