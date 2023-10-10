Gurdas Maan’s Canada tour delayed due to India-Canada diplomatic tensions

Gurdas Maan, the renowned Punjabi singer, has encountered a postponement of his Canada tour due to diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, as announced by the show’s promoters. The tour, titled ‘Akhiyaan Udeekdiyan,’ was initially planned to encompass four shows in different Canadian cities: Vancouver on October 22, Toronto on October 28, Calgary on October 29, and Winnipeg on October 31.

Gurjit Bal Productions, the company organizing Gurdas Maan’s Canada tour, shared a statement on their Facebook page, expressing their regret for the inconvenience and informing fans that new tour dates would be revealed soon. The decision to postpone the tour was made considering the current diplomatic unrest between India and Canada, with the promoters deeming it the responsible and necessary action given the unpredictable circumstances.

The production company, based in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, also assured that steps would be taken to provide refunds for registration fees or ticket purchases made for the event. They pledged to share detailed information about the refund process through email, websites, and other preferred communication channels.

Although Gurdas Maan himself has not made any official statements on social media regarding the tour’s postponement, he had previously shared the tour’s dates and venues on his official Facebook account on September 10. This postponement reflects the broader impact of diplomatic tensions on cultural and entertainment events, affecting artists and their fans.