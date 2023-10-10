India Issues Stamp in Solidarity with Palestinians

India’s enduring support for the Palestinian cause has spanned decades, marked by its early recognition of Palestine as a state while fostering a balanced relationship with Israel. This commitment was exemplified in 1981 when India issued a commemorative Re 1 postage stamp adorned with the flags of both India and Palestine, bearing the inscription ‘Solidarity With The Palestinian People,’ underscoring its unwavering support for the Palestinian population. This stamp, released on November 29, 1981, symbolized India’s dedication to the Palestinian cause.

Even as the years have passed, India has remained steadfast in its support for Palestine. The Indian Representative Office in Ramallah continues its active engagement with Palestinian authorities, emphasizing the enduring nature of their relationship. Furthermore, notable gestures, such as Palestine’s participation in Yoga Day and involvement in India’s ‘Swachhbharat’ initiative in Ramallah, have demonstrated the depth of the bond between the two nations.

India’s commitment to a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict was reaffirmed in April 2022 by India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ravindra Raguttahalli. He asserted that there is “no other alternative to a negotiated two-state solution” and expressed India’s dedication to the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine living peacefully alongside Israel.

However, in light of the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, India has not yet reiterated its call for peace negotiations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his concern over the “terrorist attacks in Israel” on October 7 and expressed solidarity with Israel during this challenging period. Yet, as of now, neither the Prime Minister nor the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a condemnation of Israel’s counter-attack on Palestine.