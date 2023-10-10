Indian Railways cancels several trains: Full list

Visakhapatnam: The Guntur Division of Indian Railways cancelled Janmabhoomi express connecting Visakhapatnam with Hyderabad from October 12 to October 15. The decision was taken due to ongoing safety works on the route.

Train no.12805 Visakhapatnam to Lingampalli Janmabhoomi express leaving Visakhapatnam from October 12 to October 15 was cancelled. Train no. 12806 Lingampalli to Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express leaving Lingampalli from October 13 to October 16 was cancelled.

The national transporter also cancelled Guntur-Vizag express, Machilipatnam-Vizag express, Vizag-Vijawadad express and Rajahmundry-Vizag passenger special trains .

Several trains in the Vijayawada Division of South-Central Railway have been canceled or diverted due to ongoing safety works. Trains such as the Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special and Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express will be affected. Some trains will run on a diverted route via Nidadavolu-Bhimavaram Town-Gudivada-Vijayawada.