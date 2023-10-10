Israel Assumes Gaza Border Control, Forcing 187,500 Gazans to Flee

On Tuesday, Israel declared its control over the Gaza border, launching the most intense air strikes in its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians. Hamas had threatened to execute a captive for every targeted home. Israel had vowed “mighty revenge” after a deadly attack in its towns, leading to a total siege on Gaza. Reports indicated a death toll of 900, mostly civilians, while scores of Israelis were taken hostage. The UN reported 187,500 Gazans homeless, with emergency crews struggling to reach the impacted areas. Journalists were killed, and civilians were urged to flee to Egypt but found no way out.

In Israel, the count of dead and missing remained uncertain, with volunteers recovering bodies. The situation was grim, with a survivor lamenting the transformation from paradise to hell. Israel contemplated a ground offensive into Gaza, which it abandoned in 2005, now kept under blockade. The situation disrupted diplomatic efforts, impacting relations with Saudi Arabia. Western countries supported Israel, while Arab cities saw pro-Palestinian protests. Iran celebrated the attacks but denied direct involvement. A clash on Israel’s northern border raised fears of a second front involving Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which denied responsibility. The U.S. warned Iran against further involvement to prevent escalation.