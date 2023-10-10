Israel enforces a complete blockade on 2.3 million Gaza residents

On Monday, Israel initiated a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and halted its water supply. This action came in response to a sudden and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which Israel likened to the 9/11 attacks. The assault included ground, air, and sea attacks, leaving Israel in shock.

Israel has reported over 700 casualties in this conflict and responded with a relentless series of airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 560 people. The skies over Gaza were filled with dark plumes of smoke from explosive detonations as Hamas continued to launch rockets, reaching as far as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Missile defense systems fired, and air raid sirens blared in response to these attacks. Additionally, Hamas claimed that Israeli airstrikes had killed four of the hostages they had taken.

Israel, in response to this crisis, called up 300,000 army reservists, and convoys of trucks were observed transporting tanks to the south. In these southern regions, Israeli forces had managed to remove the last remaining Hamas fighters from embattled towns.

In summary, Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza due to the unexpected Hamas assault, resulting in a devastating conflict with numerous casualties and escalating tensions.