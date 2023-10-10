Israel-Palestine conflict spurs a 1% rise in spot gold prices, leading to a rebound

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine caused a 1% increase in gold prices on Monday. The spot gold (XAU) reached $1,847.47 per ounce, as it is traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset. Similarly, US gold futures saw a 1% rise, reaching $1,863.40 on the same day.

In the domestic market, the price of 24-carat gold surged by Rs 220, reaching Rs 58,200 per 10 grams, and MCX Gold December futures saw a significant increase of Rs 494 on Monday, reaching Rs 57,365 per 10 grams. This resurgence in the gold market came after it hit a seven-month low at $1,832.26 per ounce last Friday, facing pressure from higher interest rates and a strong US job report. However, recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, especially due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, have provided a short-term boost to gold prices.

Kotak Securities notes that while challenges persist due to higher rates in the short term, the focus will be on US consumer inflation data, which can offer insights into the duration of higher interest rates. Geopolitical concerns, particularly those arising from the situation in the Middle East, have raised the risk premium for gold. The impact of these tensions may be minimal if they remain limited to the Israel-Palestine conflict, but they have temporarily bolstered the demand for the safe-haven yellow metal.