IUML and CPM’s Samastha outreach shifts gears amid Hijab controversy.

The alignment between the political ideology of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has historically been symbiotic. Yet, recent developments have strained this relationship, with leaders still at odds.

The EK faction of Samastha has traditionally been a stronghold for IUML’s voter base. However, the UDF’s disappointing performance in the last assembly election and the growing influence of CPM leadership have prompted some within Samastha’s leadership to reevaluate their political stances. The CPM, too, has made efforts to forge closer ties with Samastha.

The hijab controversy served as an unexpected opportunity for reconciliation between IUML and its pro-IUML faction within Samastha. When a portion of Samastha criticized the CPM over a leader’s statement about Muslim women wearing the hijab, IUML gained an early advantage. The pro-IUML faction within Samastha vehemently rebuked the CPM and urged scholars to scrutinize the true ideology of the communist party in light of the hijab dispute.

Despite the hijab row drawing the ire of various Muslim organizations, the silence of top leaders in Samastha fueled ongoing discussions. In this context, IUML State General Secretary P M A Salam pointed fingers at ‘some leaders’ within Samastha for their reluctance to criticize the CPM.

Samastha filed a written complaint with IUML General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty against Salam and party State Vice President Abdurahiman Kallayi for their criticism of Samastha’s leaders. Samastha President Sayid Jifri Muthukoya Thangal also indirectly criticized Salam for his remarks against him.

“Samastha has a policy of collaborating with the incumbent governments. We communicate Samastha’s needs to these leaders in person or through phone calls, just as we did when the UDF was in power. Criticizing such initiatives is not a respectful practice,” Jifri Thangal remarked.

In a letter signed by 21 Samastha leaders, they emphasized that the criticism of Samastha’s leadership had created difficulties and expressed their protest. They urged IUML leadership to ensure that such statements are not repeated.

IUML leadership has remained composed throughout the ordeal. “The intellect of Samastha is aligned with IUML. P M A Salam’s comments were not directed at anyone in particular, and no complaints have been filed against him within the party,” IUML State President Panakkad Sayid Sadiqali Shihab Thangal clarified.

However, tensions between the pro-IUML and pro-CPM factions within Samastha escalated on social media platforms.