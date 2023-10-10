Jammu and Kashmir Encounter Claims Two LeT Militants

In an early morning encounter with security forces in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, two militants affiliated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were neutralized. The operation was initiated in response to credible intelligence regarding the presence of insurgents in the Alshipora area of the district.

The Kashmir Zone Police promptly shared information, stating, “Two terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” via their official channel.

Additionally, authorities revealed that one of the LeT militants who met his demise in the encounter was implicated in the murder of bank guard Sanjay Sharma earlier this year. The Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone), Vijay Kumar, confirmed the identities of the slain terrorists as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq, also known as Abrar, both affiliated with the LeT. He further noted, “Terrorist Abrar was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit late Sanjay Sharma.” The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts to maintain security and combat militancy in the region.