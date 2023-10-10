Karnataka given instructions over Cauvery by resolution passed by Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution requesting that the Karnataka government be given instructions about the Cauvery water sharing problem by the Centre. MK Stalin, the chief minister, proposed the resolution and requested the Assembly members to vote in favor of it unanimously.

‘To save the life source of Tamil Nadu Cauvery delta farmers, this Assembly unanimously urges the Centre to instruct the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water as defined in the Supreme Court’s final order,’ Stalin stated.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan proposed changes to the resolution during discussion, including promising support for the nationalization of rivers and the Dam Safety Act.

‘The ruling DMK government has enacted another drama and compromised on the welfare of the Tamil Nadu farmers. Requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to include that his government supports the nationalisation of rivers and the Dam Regulation Act Bill. To this, they didn’t reply in a positive manner,’ said Vanathi Srinivasan, after which BJP MLAs staged a walkout claiming that the resolution was incomplete.

Congress MLA Vijayadharani responded by stating that all 18 Congress MLAs support the proposal.

‘You call it a drama, then it becomes a drama, but if you call it the livelihood of the farmers and the life of the people, then it definitely becomes an issue. Calling it a drama doesn’t resolve the issue but we should find a permanent solution,’ said Vijayadharani.

A video of a reported meeting with DMK leaders was published on X by K Annamalai, state president of the BJP, who said that the DMK government was being hostile toward the Karnataka government in order to win elections.

He wrote on X, ‘The DMK is now going to pretend to hold a protest to deceive the people and show an illusion that they are opposing the Karnataka Congress government.’