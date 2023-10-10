Kerala’s Foreign Relations Hindered by Centre: Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voiced his concerns on Monday, alleging that the Centre has displayed a discouraging stance toward Kerala, especially in matters related to strengthening the state’s foreign relations. In his statement, he emphasized, “There are a good number of foreign countries which have good ties with Kerala but the Centre doesn’t allow us the leverage and the freedom to better the existing ties.” He also cited a specific instance, stating that permission to conduct the Abu Dhabi marathon was denied, which he believes reflects a broader sentiment of hindrance by the Centre. Vijayan remarked, “The attitude of the Centre is that nothing good should happen in Kerala.”

Moving on to political matters, Vijayan accused both the Congress and the BJP of attempting to tarnish the image of the ruling Left during the 2021 Assembly polls. He asserted, “But all the smear campaigns fell on deaf ears. The Congress party has never worked for the good of the state. They took the help of the state BJP to approach the Centre which sent numerous central agencies here.”

Vijayan also highlighted the ongoing political dynamics in Kerala, noting the CPI(M)-led Left’s strong opposition to the BJP’s presence in the state. He stated, “The game plan is to weaken the Left, and with that, the Congress will come to power, and once that happens, the BJP will take over.”

In response to these statements, State Congress president K Sudhakaran pointed out that Chief Minister Vijayan has yet to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He suggested that Vijayan may have hidden ties with the BJP, which, in Sudhakaran’s view, may explain why certain cases, such as SNC Lavalin, have been adjourned numerous times in recent years.