Kochi city corporation proposes renaming Ernakulam Junction Railway station after former ruler

The Kochi city corporation, governed by the Left, has adopted a resolution to propose renaming the Ernakulam Junction railway station after King Rama Varma, the former ruler of Cochin. The city corporation council convened on Monday and approved the resolution, which calls on the Railway Ministry to consider renaming the station. Mayor M Anil Kumar noted that it was King Rama Varma XV, the Maharaja of Cochin at the time, who initiated the establishment of a railway line to Kochi in 1902.

The erstwhile king of Cochin demonstrated his commitment by selling 14 golden caparisons belonging to his family deity to raise funds for the inaugural railway line from Shornur to Kochi. BJP councillor Sudha Dileep commented that the railway station was presently undergoing modernization, and by the time the project is completed, it should bear the name of the former ruler as a mark of respect.

The council’s decision will be conveyed to the state government, the central government, and the Railway Ministry. They anticipate that the ministry will acknowledge their request. On July 6, 1902, the very first passenger train arrived in Kochi, running on the newly constructed Shoranur-Cochin railway line. King Rama Varma XV’s ability to gather sufficient funds for this project was notable, as he sold 14 out of 15 gold caparisons from the palace elephants kept at the renowned Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple in Tripunithura.

Historian M G Sasibhooshan highlighted that King Rama Varma XV also played a pivotal role in the creation of the Chalakudy forest tramway, which served the transportation needs of both lumber and passengers. He was a key figure in shaping Chalakudy town as well.