Mahatma Gandhi life-sized statue revealed at Johannesburg’s Tolstoy Farm

A towering eight-foot-tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been introduced at Tolstoy Farm, the communal settlement initiated by Gandhi during his legal career in South Africa in the early 20th century. The statue was unveiled on Sunday by Prabhat Kumar, the High Commissioner of India. It now stands alongside substantial busts of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, all created by sculptor Jalandharnath Rajaram Channole from India’s Sevagram Ashram. The statue is seen as a fitting tribute to Gandhi’s time at Tolstoy Farm, where he resided for several years between 1910 and 1914, as Kumar noted during the unveiling.

Kumar pointed out that this statue depicts Mahatma Gandhi as he appeared when he left South Africa. The significance of Tolstoy Farm lies in its connection to Gandhi’s life and work during his time in South Africa. The farm was originally donated by Gandhi’s friend Herman Kallenbach to establish a self-sufficient commune, making it a place of historical importance in the context of Gandhi’s legacy in the region.

This unveiling ceremony symbolizes the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his association with Tolstoy Farm, a place that played a vital role in his journey as a prominent leader of non-violent resistance and social change.