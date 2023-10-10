Maruti Suzuki announces discount offers of up to Rs 65000: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Maruti Suzuki has announced discount offers for customers. The brand has announced discount offers on selected products as festival season is nearing. The offers include corporate discounts, exchange offers, extended warranty periods, and among others. The festive offer has been introduced for a limited period.

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to Rs 65,000 for its Ignis. The automatic transmission variant also has been listed in the category and comes with benefits up to Rs 60,000.

Maruti Ignis comes with a 1.2-litre engine option, generating a max power of 81 bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The vehicle is being offered in both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automatic gearbox. It is also available in the CNG option as well.

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to Rs 40,000 for its Baleno. Customers also can avail of a discount of up to Rs 55,000 on CNG trim. The Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre engine, which makes power of 88 bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

A discount of up to Rs 53,000 is available on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz across all variants. The offer is valid till October.