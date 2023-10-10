Mobile users in India receive an emergency alert from the government

On Tuesday, October 10th, a substantial number of mobile users in India received an emergency notification from the government at approximately 11:35 am. The message conveyed the following information: “This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end.”

This emergency alert notification was accompanied by a loud buzzer-like sound, but there is no reason for alarm as it was conducted as part of a test for India’s new emergency alert system, currently being implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The purpose behind sending out this alert was to assess and evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of the emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of different Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast Systems across the country. The Ministry of Communications explained, “In our continuous commitment to the safety of citizens of India and the communities, tests of Cell Broadcast Alert System are being conducted on each Telecom Service Provider. These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across the country.”

This is not the initial instance of such a test message being distributed; a similar flash alert was sent to numerous users a few weeks prior. The Department of Telecommunications Cell Broadcasting System (DoT CBS) intends to continue conducting periodic tests in diverse regions.

The government is collaborating closely with the NDMA project, which is designed for utilization during disasters like tsunamis, flash floods, earthquakes, and other critical scenarios.

Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, shared that cell broadcast technology is presently sourced from foreign vendors, but C-DOT is actively developing its own solution. He clarified, “Cell broadcast is still under development, but NDMA will use it to send alerts directly to mobile phone screens during disasters. It is currently being tested on the Jio and BSNL networks.”

