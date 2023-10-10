New Case Filed in Multi-Crore Fashion Gold Scam

In the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore Fashion Gold scam, the police have recently registered another case, this time against T K Pookkoya Thangal, the managing director of Fashion Gold International. This development stems from a complaint filed by a woman from Kunjimanagalam, who claims to have suffered a financial loss of Rs 2.17 lakh due to the fraudulent activities.

According to the complainant, Mansoora, who resides at Bilavindakath house in Kovvapuram, Kunjimanagalam, she invested 83.37 grams of gold with Fashion Gold International, lured by the promise of attractive monthly returns. Regrettably, the firm neither fulfilled its commitment to pay interest nor returned her initial deposit. This investment was made on August 21, 2014, as outlined in the complaint.

Previously, Mansoora had taken her grievances to the Payyannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, which subsequently ordered an investigation into the matter. Payyannur police have since registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the managing director of Fashion Gold International on charges of cheating.

Payyannur Inspector Melbin Jose revealed that previous cases related to the scam had been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation. Consequently, this fresh case will also fall under the purview of the same team.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Crime Branch has been diligently pursuing this complex case, having already registered 168 cases and named 34 individuals as accused. The fraudulent scheme, initiated in 2008, enticed investors with appealing returns. It is estimated that the company deceived investors to the tune of Rs 26.15 crore, with approximately 700 individuals falling victim to the scam.

In a noteworthy development in August, the government invoked the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, to order the attachment of assets belonging to the accused, further intensifying the efforts to bring justice to the victims.