Police in San Francisco shot dead a man who slammed his car into the local Chinese consulate

In San Francisco, United States, law enforcement officers fatally shot a man who had rammed his car into the local Chinese consulate.

According to reports, the man intentionally drove his vehicle into the consulate, specifically targeting the lobby of the building’s visa office on Monday.

The police have provided limited details about the incident, and both the identity of the driver and his motive for crashing into the consular office remain unknown.

During a press briefing held hours after the incident, San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Kathryn Winters stated, “I don’t know how many people were inside the visa office at the time of the collision.”

Fortunately, there have been no reports of any other individuals sustaining injuries as a result of the crash.

Winters informed the media that upon the police’s arrival at the scene, “they found the vehicle had come to rest inside the lobby of the Chinese Consulate.”

Subsequently, officers entered the premises and “engaged with the suspect, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.”

“The suspect was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. This is an open and active investigation,” the spokesperson noted.

Winters also revealed that the police were working in collaboration with investigators from the U.S. State Department but cautioned, “There’s very little information that we can provide at this time.”

In response to the incident, San Francisco’s Chinese diplomatic mission issued a statement characterizing it as “a serious threat to the safety of the staff and people at the scene.” The consulate reported that an “unidentified person drove violently into the document hall of the consulate, posing a serious threat to the safety of the staff and people at the scene, and causing significant damage to the facilities and property of the consulate.”

The consulate strongly condemned the act and stated its intention to pursue accountability for the incident. On its WeChat platform, the consulate announced the temporary closure of its consular certificate hall starting from October 10 and pledged to inform the public when services would resume.