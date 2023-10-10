Police Use Drones and Helicopters to Pursue Maoists in Kambamala

The Kerala Police have taken to aerial patrolling as a strategic approach to monitor human activities within the Kannavam-Kambamala-Brahmagiri forest area. This decision follows the recent sighting of Maoist cadres at a tea plantation in Kambamala, Wayanad.

In recent days, the district police have been experimenting with drone-based surveillance and are now planning to incorporate helicopters into their efforts. The primary objective is to relay critical information regarding Maoist movements to on-field commandos who have been diligently scouring the jungles for any signs of the group’s presence.

Padam Singh, the Wayanad District Police Chief, noted that ground-level combing operations have not produced the desired outcomes. Consequently, the state police is contemplating a joint operation with law enforcement in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to address this growing security concern.

Nevertheless, adverse weather conditions have hindered some of these aerial efforts, as evidenced by a helicopter’s return to Areekode after reaching the Wayanad Engineering College ground at 3.25 pm. Notably, a team of high-ranking officers, including DIG (Special Operations) Putta Vimaladithya, DIG (Kannur Range) Thomson Jose, and Superintendent of Police (Special Operations) Shahul Hameed, were transported to Wayanad via helicopter, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

The Maoist cadres have been making repeated visits to Kambamala since their attack on the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) office on September 28. Reports on Onmanorama.com have documented the activities of a five-member group in Kambamala, which include acts like destroying surveillance cameras and allegedly assaulting a worker. In response, plantation workers staged a strike on October 5, demanding protection against the Maoist threat.

ADGP North Zone MR Ajithkumar recently visited Kambamala and engaged in discussions with special branch agents, plantation workers, and senior police officers in the district. Meanwhile, the Thunderbolt commandos, an elite force established by the Indian government following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, continue to maintain a presence in Thalappuzha, conducting regular combing operations in the forested region.

Recognizing the urgency, the police have also deployed additional patrolling teams in Kambamala to ensure the safety of workers during the night shift. The situation remains fluid, and the success of aerial search operations largely depends on favorable weather conditions, with the police determined to address the Maoist threat in the region.