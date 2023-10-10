Preparations are in full swing as India hosts Pakistan in a marquee ODI World Cup 2023 clash

Preparations are in full swing as India is gearing up to host Pakistan in a highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 showdown scheduled for Saturday, October 14th, at the renowned Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium situated in Ahmedabad. Leading up to this momentous event, a senior official has disclosed that a substantial workforce exceeding 11,000 individuals from various agencies, including the Gujarat Police, NSG, RAF, and home guards, will be strategically positioned both in Ahmedabad and at the stadium to ensure the seamless execution of the match.

The senior officer has affirmed that these meticulous security arrangements have been meticulously orchestrated in response to credible threats. An extensive meeting convened in Gandhinagar involved key figures such as Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, state DGP Vikas Sahay, G S Malik, and other senior police officers. The primary objective of this meeting was to scrutinize and evaluate the police’s comprehensive action plan.

During a press conference held in Ahmedabad, Malik conveyed, “In conjunction with an excess of 7,000 police personnel, we will enlist nearly 4,000 home guards to fortify the stadium’s security measures and uphold law and order, particularly in areas of the city with a history of communal sensitivity during the match. Moreover, our deployment will encompass three ‘hit teams’ and an anti-drone unit from the NSG. Additionally, we will engage nine teams from our bomb detection and disposal squad.”

