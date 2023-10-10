Public sector bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates

Mumbai: Leading public sector bank in the country, Bank of Baroda has hiked interest rates on fixed deposit (FD). The rates were hiked by up to 50 basis points (bps) across various tenors for up to 3 years. These rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 cror. The new rates came into effect from October 9, 2023.

The Bank is offering interest rates of up to 7.40% p.a. for general citizens and up to 7.90% p.a. for senior citizens. The Bank has also realigned interest rates on its Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme for 399 days. Senior Citizens will earn 7.80% p.a. on non-callable deposits under the scheme.

Bank of Baroda had earlier increased retail term deposit interest rates in May 2023 and March 2023.

The Bank has also increased bulk deposit interest rates (for deposits from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore by up to 1% (100 basis points) across various tenors.