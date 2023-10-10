Scientists find an ‘extremely rare’ set of prehistoric fossils along a stretch of the reservoir in Utah

A team of scientists has recently unearthed an exceptionally rare collection of prehistoric fossils along a segment of the reservoir located in Utah. These paleontologists were conducting a study of fossils near the tracks of Lake Powell when they came across these remarkable specimens. These unusual fossils have been identified as a tritylodontid bonebed within the Navajo Sandstone of Utah.

This discovery marks the very first tritylodontid bonebed ever found in this region, as confirmed by the National Park Service in a news release. The Park Service has characterized this find as “one of the most significant fossil vertebrate discoveries in the United States this year.”

Within the bonebed, there are “body fossils” such as bones and teeth, which are rarely encountered within the Navajo Sandstone. This geological formation is typically observed in southern Utah.

According to the Park Service, “This new discovery will provide valuable insights into the fossil history exposed along the changing shorelines of Lake Powell.” Lake Powell, a substantial man-made reservoir situated along the Colorado River, extends through southern Utah and into Arizona.