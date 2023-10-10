Scientists predict that the humanity’s next big ‘catastrophe’ could lie in the Sun

How might the world meet its end? Could it be through a devastating flood that engulfs us all? Perhaps a fiery meteor, reminiscent of the fate that befell the mighty dinosaurs? Or could it be an insidious airborne virus, slowly consuming us from within? Surprisingly, the answer might lie in the form of a solar storm. Scientists have uncovered evidence of a colossal storm that struck Earth approximately 14,300 years ago, warning that if such an event were to occur today, it could spell catastrophe for society.

The intriguing proof of this ancient solar tempest was discovered in the remains of a tree located along the Drouzet River in the French Alps, as reported by Reuters. The annual growth rings of a Scots pine tree stump revealed traces of radiocarbons, an isotope released by the sun during solar storms. Remarkably, this particular solar storm may have been the largest ever recorded, surpassing even the renowned Carrington Event of 1859. The latter event triggered an unprecedented geomagnetic storm globally and produced a nighttime aurora so brilliant that birds were fooled into believing it was dawn.

Estimates suggest that the solar storm from over 14,000 years ago was potentially ten times more powerful than the late 1800s storm, which wreaked havoc on telegraph systems. Today, if such a colossal solar storm were to strike Earth, the consequences could be nothing short of catastrophic.

These storms are notorious for disrupting electronics, and according to Edouard Bard, a professor specializing in climate and ocean evolution at the Collège de France and the research center CEREGE, “if similar solar storms happened today, they could be catastrophic for society, as we are so reliant upon technology.” The potential fallout includes widespread damage to electricity grids, potentially leading to nationwide blackouts lasting months. Satellites could be permanently incapacitated as the energetic particles emitted during the storm destroy their solar panels and communication links. Furthermore, astronauts and aviation could face severe radiation hazards. In a worst-case scenario, the economic impact could be in the billions or even trillions of dollars in lost GDP.

The critical question is whether our communication systems, electricity grids, and satellites would largely withstand the onslaught, enduring temporary effects before swiftly recovering, or if they would suffer catastrophic failure, plunging us into a technological abyss.