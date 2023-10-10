DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Security forces gun down two Lashkar militants in Kashmir

Oct 10, 2023, 06:45 pm IST

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized two militants affiliated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-E-Taiba. The encounter took place at Ashipora village of Shopian district in South Kashmir.

One of the dead terrorists has been identified as Jazim Farooq Abrar. He was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma. Sanjay was killed earlier this year on February 23 outside his home in Achan village of Pulwama where he was working as an ATM security guard at Jammu And Kashmir Bank.

This is the third anti-terror operation held in South Kashmir in the past month with 6 terrorists being eliminated in those operations. Security forces have so far killed 54 terrorists this year, mostly foreigners.

Last week on October 4, two terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were neutralised by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Both the terrorists were identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam.

