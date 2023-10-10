Severe flooding in southern Myanmar forces over 10,000 residents to evacuate

Heavy monsoon rains in southern Myanmar have led to extensive flooding, displacing more than 10,000 individuals and disrupting the country’s major city connections via rail, as reported by officials and state-run media on Monday.

The Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement’s senior official, Lay Shwe Zin Oo, highlighted that the persistent rain in the Bago region over the past week has resulted in flooding in the low-lying areas of Bago township. While there have been no reported casualties, more than 10,000 people have been compelled to evacuate their homes due to the rising waters. Notably, Bago township experienced a record 7.87 inches (200 millimeters) of rainfall, the highest in 59 years, as confirmed by Myanmar’s Meteorological Department on Sunday. The situation led to 32 relief camps, schools, and Buddhist monasteries in Bago being utilized as shelters for affected individuals, with the authorities providing essential support, including food and clean water.

Furthermore, reports in the state-run Myanmar Alinn newspaper on Monday indicated that train services departing from Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, and southern Mawlamyine township had been halted en route. Additionally, scheduled departures from Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, were canceled due to rail lines being submerged by the fast-flowing mountain torrents and dam overflow in the Bago region. This flooding has significantly disrupted transportation networks in the region.