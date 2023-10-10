Simple Homemade Mixed Pickle Recipe

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of assorted vegetables (carrots, cauliflower, green chilies, etc.)

– 1/2 cup of raw mango, chopped

– 1/4 cup of ginger, chopped

– 1/4 cup of garlic, chopped

– 2 tablespoons of mustard seeds

– 1 tablespoon of fenugreek seeds

– 1 tablespoon of fennel seeds

– 1 tablespoon of red chili powder (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 1/4 cup of vegetable oil

– 1/4 cup of vinegar

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Vegetables: Wash and cut the assorted vegetables into small, bite-sized pieces. Ensure they are thoroughly dry.

2. Mix the Spice Blend: In a bowl, combine mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, red chili powder, turmeric, and salt. Mix them well.

3. Heat the Oil: Heat the vegetable oil in a pan until it’s hot. Remove it from heat and let it cool for a few minutes.

4. Blend Spices and Oil: Pour the hot oil over the spice mixture. Mix well to create a flavored oil.

5. Combine Vegetables: In a clean, dry container, layer the chopped vegetables, raw mango, ginger, and garlic.

6. Add Spiced Oil: Pour the spiced oil over the vegetables. Ensure all the vegetables are coated evenly.

7. Introduce Vinegar: Pour in the vinegar and give it a final stir.

8. Store: Transfer the mixed pickle into a clean, airtight glass jar. Make sure the pickle is fully submerged in the spiced oil.

9. Maturity: Let the pickle mature for a few days to allow the flavors to blend. Store it in a cool, dark place.