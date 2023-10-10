Spotify introduces feature restrictions for free users in India

Mumbai: Leading streaming giant Spotify has introduced feature restrictions for free users in India. Free Spotify users in India will no longer be able to play songs in a specific order, repeat songs or tap pack to their previous songs. These features will available only to Premium subscribers. Free users will be able to listen to their favourite artists, albums, playlists and get song recommendations.

Spotify had been introducing these features for free since its launch in 2019. According to a Redseer study published in April 2023, Spotify is the most streamed music platform in India with a market share of around 26%.

Also Read: Unemployment rate declines in urban areas

Spotify’s premium subscription in India starts at Rs 7 per day and offers ad-free music on mobile and the ability to download up to 30 songs on a single mobile device. Spotify’s Rs 119/month subscription offers the ability to download up to 10,000 songs on 5 devices.