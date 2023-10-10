Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on October 10 amid buying across the sectors. BSE Sensex settled at 66,079.36, up 566.97 points or 0.87%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,689.80, up 177.50 points or 0.91%.

About 2481 shares advanced, 1052 shares declined, and 135 shares remained unchanged. Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Hindalco Industries and Adani Enterprises are among the top gainers. Top e losers were IndusInd Bank, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, TCS and Asian Paints.

All the sectoral indices ended higher with realty index up 4%, while Information Technology, power, auto, metal and PSU Bank up 1-2% each. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices up 1% each.