Study warns that climate change could render the Indus Valley, Pakistan uninhabitable for 2.2 billion

A recent study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) highlights the dire consequences of climate change in the Indus Valley region of India and Pakistan. If global temperatures rise by just 1 degree Celsius or more, up to 2.2 billion people may face heat and humidity levels that surpass human tolerance by the end of the century. This extreme heat could render natural cooling ineffective, posing a significant health risk.

The research, conducted by teams from the Penn State College of Health and Human Development, Purdue University College of Sciences, and Purdue Institute for a Sustainable Future in the US, indicates that any warming of the planet exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels will have increasingly devastating effects on human health globally. As humans can only endure specific combinations of heat and humidity before suffering from heat-related health problems like heat stroke or heart attacks, the implications are concerning.

Over the course of the industrial revolution, global temperatures have already risen by approximately 1 degree Celsius, mainly due to the burning of fossil fuels. The Paris Agreement of 2015 aimed to limit the increase in worldwide temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. To better understand the potential consequences, the research team modeled various temperature scenarios, ranging from 1.5 to 4 degrees Celsius, identifying regions where warming could lead to heat and humidity levels that exceed human tolerances. This study underscores the urgency of mitigating climate change to protect the well-being of billions of people.