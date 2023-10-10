Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: Hockey India announces Indian team

New Delhi: Hockey India announced a 20-member Indian junior men’s team for the Sultan of Johor Cup. The event will be held from October 27 to November 4 in Malaysia.
Uttam Singh was appointed captain while Rajinder Singh is named as the vice captain. The 11th edition of the tournament will feature eight teams.
Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher
India have been placed in Pool-B along with Malaysia, Pakistan and New Zealand, while Pool-A will consist of Germany, Australia, South Africa, and Great Britain.
INDIA SQUAD FOR SULTAN OF JOHAR CUP:
Goalkeepers — Mohith H S, Ranvijay Singh Yadav
Defenders — Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil Jojo, Sukhvinder, Amir Ali, Yogember Rawat
Midfielders — Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra, Abdul Ahad
Forwards — Uttam Singh, Arun Sahani, Aditya Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Gurjot Singh, Sathish B.
Post Your Comments