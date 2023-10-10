Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: Hockey India announces Indian team

New Delhi: Hockey India announced a 20-member Indian junior men’s team for the Sultan of Johor Cup. The event will be held from October 27 to November 4 in Malaysia.

Uttam Singh was appointed captain while Rajinder Singh is named as the vice captain. The 11th edition of the tournament will feature eight teams.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

India have been placed in Pool-B along with Malaysia, Pakistan and New Zealand, while Pool-A will consist of Germany, Australia, South Africa, and Great Britain.

INDIA SQUAD FOR SULTAN OF JOHAR CUP:

Goalkeepers — Mohith H S, Ranvijay Singh Yadav

Defenders — Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil Jojo, Sukhvinder, Amir Ali, Yogember Rawat

Midfielders — Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra, Abdul Ahad

Forwards — Uttam Singh, Arun Sahani, Aditya Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Gurjot Singh, Sathish B.