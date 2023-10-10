The International Monetary Fund revises its growth projections downward for both China and the euro area

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made downward revisions to its growth projections for both China and the euro area while highlighting the uneven and sluggish nature of the global economic recovery. Despite acknowledging the “remarkable strength” of the U.S. economy, the IMF has adjusted its global real GDP growth forecast for 2024, reducing it by 0.1 percentage points to 2.9 percent from the July projection, while maintaining the 2023 growth forecast at 3.0 percent. In comparison, world output expanded by 3.5 percent in 2022.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the Chief Economist at the IMF, as cited by Reuters, noted that although the global economy is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and last year’s energy crisis, growth trends vary significantly across different regions. He expressed concerns about the medium-term growth outlook, describing it as “mediocre.” Gourinchas also highlighted several risks, including the real estate crisis in China, volatile commodity prices, geopolitical fragmentation, and a resurgence in inflation.

Regarding the recent Israel-Palestinian conflict, Gourinchas stated that it was premature to assess its potential impact on the global economy, emphasizing the need to consider various scenarios that have yet to be explored.

The IMF’s outlook underscores the challenges confronting the global economy, marked by the enduring effects of the pandemic, Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, rising interest rates, extreme weather events, and reduced fiscal support. Total global output in 2023 is expected to be 3.4 percent lower than pre-pandemic projections, amounting to approximately $3.6 trillion.

Gourinchas described the current state of the global economy as “limping along,” falling short of a complete recovery. The IMF’s medium-term outlook forecasts growth of 3.1 percent in 2028, a significant decrease from the 4.9 percent forecast made just before the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.

Regarding inflation, the IMF anticipates a decline due to lower energy and food prices. It expects the annual average inflation to decrease to 6.9 percent in 2023, down from 8.7 percent in 2022, and further to 5.8 percent in 2024. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is expected to gradually decrease, reaching 6.3 percent in 2023 and 5.3 percent in 2024.

Gourinchas cautioned against premature interest rate cuts, citing strong labor markets and the absence of a wage-price spiral despite robust employment and low unemployment rates in most advanced economies.

The IMF recommended that countries remain vigilant with their monetary policies until inflation shows sustained decline and urged them to rebuild fiscal buffers to address future challenges or shocks.

In terms of growth, the IMF raised its growth forecast for the United States, citing strong business investment and consumption, making it the only major economy surpassing pre-pandemic projections. In contrast, China’s GDP growth is expected to slow to 5.0 percent in 2023 and 4.2 percent in 2024, primarily due to a real estate crisis and weak external demand.

The IMF also downgraded its growth estimates for the euro area to 0.7 percent in 2023 and 1.2 percent in 2024, while the UK saw its growth forecast revised upward for 2023 but lowered for 2024. Japan is expected to experience growth of 2.0 percent in 2023, mainly driven by pent-up demand, tourism, monetary policy, and auto exports, with a stable outlook for 2024.