The Russian section of the International Space Station experiences another coolant leak

A coolant leak occurred in the Russian section of the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday (Oct 9), marking the third such incident in less than a year, which has raised concerns about the reliability of Russia’s space program.

Frozen coolant flakes were observed in a live NASA feed at approximately 17:30 Greenwich Mean Time (11:00 pm, Indian Standard Time), and radio communication between the US mission control and astronauts confirmed the issue.

According to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the coolant leak originated from the external backup radiator circuit of the Nauka module, also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module-Upgrade. This module was delivered from the Russian side to the International Space Station in 2021.

Nauka, which translates to “science” in Russian, and is also referred to as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module-Upgrade (MLM), serves as the primary laboratory for the Russian Orbital Segment. It is used for conducting experiments, storing scientific instruments, and can also function as a backup service module for the International Space Station.

Upon the request of the US mission control in Houston, astronauts on the American side were asked to investigate the situation. As of now, NASA has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.