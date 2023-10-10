This Bollywood film is the most-watched Indian film in 2023

Mumbai: Bollywood film ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan has become the most-watched Indian film of the year. The film directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee has recorded the highest footfalls for an Indian film in 2023.

As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, the film has recorded 3.50 crores footfalls in India in all versions in 32 days. This is the highest so far for any film released in India in 2023. Jawan has collected Rs 625 crore nett. The gross collection is around Rs 745 crore.

Footfalls indicate the actual number of people who went to the cinema halls to watch the film. This is different from the number of tickets bought as one can always buy tickets in bulk to increase the Box Office numbers .

Pathaan was the most-watched movie of the year so far with a footfall of 3.49 crore, including around 3.33 crore from Hindi alone. The third most-watched film of the year is Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: The Katha Continues which admitted 3.41 crore people in theatres. The fourth one is Rajinikanth’s Jailer which recorded approximately 2.80 crore footfalls this year.