Under radar of probe agency, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty attended betting app party

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) disclosed on Monday that the two accused, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, were running a number of other subsidiary applications in Pakistan and India as part of their ongoing investigation into the Mahadev Book app case. One such software is called ‘The Lion Book app,’ which was advertised by actor Sahil Khan and Hitesh Khushalani.

The success party for the Lion Book app was held on September 20 of last year at the Fairmont Hotel in Dubai, according to the ED investigation. Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Sophie Chowdhary, Sneh Ullal, Daisy Shah, and Georgia Adriani were among the Bollywood actors that attended the celebration.

Two days had passed since the Mahadev Book app’s victory party when this incident occurred. Similar to how the Mahadev Book app works, so does the Lion Book app. According to the ED investigation, Bollywood artists endorse and promote it in exchange for fees and cash payments made through agents and hawala operators.

According to sources familiar with the current ED probe, India Today previously reported exclusively that several Bollywood actors and singers visited Chandrakar, the promoter of the Mahadav Book app,’s wedding in the UAE. Bollywood heavyweights like Tiger Shroff and Sunny Leone, among others, attended Chandrakar’s wedding in February. Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar, two Bollywood singers, gave performances at the wedding.

In connection with the matter, the ED also called Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning. The investigation agency requested that the actor show up on October 6 at its Raipur office. But he requested two weeks for the same.

Under the name Mahadev Book app, Chandrakar and Uppal established numerous websites and applications that provide access to illegal gambling and betting platforms. It is thought that the two defendants, who are both from Chhattisgarh, are hiding in Dubai. The ED discovered strong proof of money laundering and frozen or confiscated criminal proceeds totaling Rs 417 crore.

In August, the Chhattisgarh Police and the central agency issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against the pair, which might result in their arrest if they try to enter India.

Chandrakar and Uppal were recently expelled from the UAE and denied entry to Australia.