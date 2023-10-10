Vishal’s ‘Mark Antony’ Set for OTT Premiere: Release Date and Streaming Details

Vishal’s ‘Mark Antony,’ which premiered in theaters on September 15, has now set its OTT release date. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film tells the story of Mark, a mechanic and the son of a slain gangster. His life takes a surreal turn when he discovers a time-travel telephone created by scientist Chiranjeevi, allowing him to connect with his father Antony. Initially, Mark believed his father to be a villain responsible for his mother’s death, but his time-travel experiences unveil the truth.

In this movie, Vishal plays a dual role, while S J Suryah takes on the character of Jackie Pandian, Antony’s best friend. The cast also includes Ritu Varma, Sunil, Abhinaya, K Selvaraghavan, Y G Mahendran, and Mohan Vaidya in significant roles.

‘Mark Antony’ recently achieved a milestone in Vishal’s career by entering the Rs 100 crore-club. It also made headlines for featuring a scene with the late actor Silk Smitha, later revealed to be portrayed by a look-alike. Despite its theatrical success, the movie is set to start streaming on Prime Video from October 20.